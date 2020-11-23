Elizabeth Malinowski
Wilmington, DE - Elizabeth "Betty" (Morgan) Malinowski, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her beloved dogs, Alex and Roxy, always held a special place in her heart. Betty enjoyed playing the slots for fun and spending time at the beach.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Malinowski, and her mother Ann Morgan.
She is survived by her five children, Robert Malinowski, Sonja Malinowski, Francis Joseph Malinowski (Dana), Maricia Snavely (Jason), and James Malinowski (Kelly), and her grandchildren, Taylor, Joseph, Seamus, Chase, Alena, Aubrey, Anabelle, Sadie, Kendall, Nick, Sydnie and Luke. Betty is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Machinton, Midgie Mason, Peggy Comegys, Mary Ellen Mackiewicz and Edie Schultz.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, November 27 from 10:00AM-12:00PM, immediately followed by a brief prayer service. Interment will be held privately.
Arrangements for Betty will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and a maximum of 50 attendees at any given time inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 (www.faithfulfriends.us
