Elizabeth Maria Garey Byrne
Newark, DE - Elizabeth Maria Garey Byrne, 68, of Newark, DE passed away suddenly on September 4th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
As a young girl, she studied the stars and dreamed of being an astronaut. She enjoyed spending time with her family at the shore. A teacher at heart, Beth gave a lifetime of lessons to her family, her friends and her children at school, whom she loved as her own. She taught not only reading, math and science, but Love and Kindness. Like the sun and rain, her lessons nourish life. We can learn from them every day.
Beth was born in Wilmington, DE to Gerard and Mabel Garey in 1951. She attended Ursuline Academy and completed a B.A. in childhood education at the University of Delaware, followed by a certificate in special education after completing 30 credits of graduate study in the field. She worked as a special education teacher for more than 35 years in the Christiana School District.
She married John "JB" Byrne in 1975 and raised two children and was the proud grandmother of four "loves of her life."
Beth is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband who lives in Newark, DE; son, Brian and his wife, Dao Le of Manassas, VA; daughter, Tara and husband, Nick Hafycz and grandchildren, Darian, Keela, Gerard and Joy, all of whom live in Lincoln University, PA; her sister, Patricia Garey of Wilmington, Delaware; her brother, Gerard and his wife, Carole of Ocean Pines MD; and her brother, Frank Garey and wife, Regan of Mill Hall, PA.
The funeral service for our Beth will be held on Thursday, September 12. Mass of Christian Burial to take place at St. Joseph's-on-the-Brandywine Catholic Church, 10 Old Church Rd., Greenville at 10:30 a.m. with graveside service immediately following. Public Visitation will precede the Mass from 9:30-10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either UNICEF Kids in Need of Desks (www.unicefusa.org/mission/protect/education/kids-need-desks-kind) or
Puerto Rico and Caribbean Hurricane Relief Fund(www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-maria-caribbean-relief-fund/)
To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019