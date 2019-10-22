|
Elizabeth Murphey von Frankenberg
Waynesboro, VA - Elizabeth Murphey von Frankenberg, of Waynesboro, VA, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, VA. She was 85.
Bettie was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Elizabeth B. Murphey and Maj. Gen. Henry S. Murphey, MD. She lived many places during her youth, including Philadelphia, the Philippines, Palm Springs, CA, San Antonio, TX and the Panama Canal Zone due to her father's employment with the Army. Bettie graduated from St. Mary's Hall, San Antonio, TX in 1951. She received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Swarthmore College in 1955, and her Master's of Social Service Degree in Psychiatric Casework from Bryn Mawr College in 1957. Bettie worked as a Clinical Social Worker for a number of agencies, including the Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Philadelphia, the Family Society of Ithaca and the New York State Child Guidance Clinic in Ithaca, NY, the Newark Family Counseling Center in Newark, DE, and the Delaware Curative Workshop in Wilmington, DE.
Bettie married Carl A. von Frankenberg (deceased) in 1957. Following Carl's completion of graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania and his post doctorate work at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, they resided in Newark, DE where Carl worked as a Chemistry professor at the University of Delaware. In addition to her employment, Bettie was an active member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, New Castle County Master Gardeners, Newark Area Welfare Committee, Needlework Guild, Arthritis Foundation, Foster Care Review Board, Handicapped Advocacy Network of Delaware, University of Delaware's Women's Club and other social service organizations.
Bettie received the Arthritis Foundation's Delaware Patient of the Year Award (1983); The Arthritis Foundation's National Volunteer Service Citation (1984); The National Easter Seals Society and the Easter Seals Society of Del-Mar Inc. Gallantry Award (Personal Achievement Award, 1986); and the University of Delaware Women's Club Woman of the Year Award (1993).
In 2015, Bettie relocated to Waynesboro, VA to live with her daughter, Kathe. While in Waynesboro, Bettie was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Waynesboro/Augusta Woman's Club, Newcomers Club, Waynesboro Garden Club and Great Decisions Discussion Group. She also volunteered at WARM, Inc.
Bettie is survived by her two daughters: Kathryn (Thomas) Maneval and Audrey (Stephen) Brown. Seven grandchildren also survive her: Michael Maneval; Alexander Maneval; Elizabeth Maneval; Patrick Maneval; Kathryn Brown; Kristin Brown (fiancée Tom Feld); and, Andrew Brown. She is also survived by her brother, William (Virginia) Murphey, four nieces and a nephew, and their spouses and children, and many cousins.
The family expresses gratitude and appreciation to all of Bettie's friends and caregivers for their loving friendship and support during her journey. She treasured all of you more than you will know.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Waynesboro, VA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am. The family will also receive visitors at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, Newark, DE on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:30pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Bettie's name to WARM, Inc. (Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry) 1035 Fairfax Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or NAWC, Inc. (Newark Area Welfare Committee) P.O. Box 951, Newark, DE 19715.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019