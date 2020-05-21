Elizabeth "Sis" Naylor
Elizabeth B. "Sis" Naylor, 91, of Newark passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Seasons Hospice IPU at Christiana.
Sis was the daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth Boulden and was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert E. Naylor in 1995, and two brothers, Isaac and Charles Boulden.
Mrs. Naylor had retired from AI Institute Children's Hospital where she had worked as an O.R. Assistant. She enjoyed living and growing up in the Stanton area and every year she looked forward to getting together with the "Stanton Gang" for their annual reunion. She will be missed by her family and remembered as someone who enjoyed helping others. She had a spark for life and found humor in everything.
She is survived by two sons, Robert H. Naylor and companion Sandy Sweetman of Hartley and Wayde M. (Sherry) Naylor, three grandchildren, Rob (Melissa), Cody and Kyle and two great grandchildren Hannah and Hadleigh.
Services will be held privately due to the COVID-19 restrictions with interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donating in her memory to Tri-State Bird and Rescue Research Inc. 170 Possum Hollow Road, Newark, DE 19711. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.