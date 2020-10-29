Elizabeth O'ConnorWilmington - Elizabeth Marie O'Connor, age 91, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020.She was born in Wilmington, daughter of the late Harry and Agnes (Donahoe) Miller, and was a graduate of St. Patrick's School and Ursuline Academy. In addition to raising her family, Betty worked for DuPont, H & R Block, and as a clerk for the US District Court.Betty was a devout Catholic and dedicated parishioner of St. Helena's Church, often volunteering at their various functions. She also offered her time in assisting with Meals on Wheels and the Emmanuel Dining Room. She especially cherished the time she spent with her family, whether at their traditional Sunday dinners or around the holidays.She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Connelly (Michael), John, Jr. (Patti), and Tim (Cindy); her 11 grandchildren and their spouses; and 8 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John O'Connor, Sr; her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Fred DeCusatis; and her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sara Miller.Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 - 11:00am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am at St. Helena's Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Entombment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery.Betty's family asks to please omit flowers, and in lieu of flowers, consider donations in her memory to St. Helena's Church at the address listed above.Doherty Funeral Homes302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: