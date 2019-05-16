|
Elizabeth "Betty" O'Neill
New Castle - It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Elizabeth "Betty" O'Neill (nee Kirkwood). Betty passed peacefully in her sleep on May 11, 2019, at age 85. Although surrounded by the love of her many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, the loneliness of losing the love of her life just six months ago weighed heavily on her heart. Betty and Charlie were married for over 65 years; together they lovingly raised six children and gifted the world with so many wonderful people.
Betty was a generous, caring and devoted mother. A loving caretaker for her mother, aunts and father, she was always a source of comfort and support to anyone in need. Her tremendous pride in her family was clear to all who knew her; she demonstrated it daily with words and gestures. A lifelong devout Catholic, and member of Holy Spirit Parish, she had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and spent much of her time praying her Rosary for family, friends, and all humans (whether alive, already passed, or not yet born). Testaments to her kindness are the many people who claim her as their "second mother." She touched the lives of so many with simple acts such as a hug, a thoughtfully packed lunch, or a gentle hand offered during the times of sadness. She extended hospitality to all that entered her home and considered everyone part of her family. No one ever left her home hungry or without a special treat.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O'Neill; parents, Elizabeth (Hackett) Kirkwood Alexander and Paul Kirkwood; step-father, Samuel Alexander; siblings Paul, Olen and William Kirkwood; infant son, Robert O'Neill; grandson, Sam Montgomery; and great granddaughter, Kathryn Gallagher. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Montgomery (Bob), Barbara Gallagher (Tuck), Donna Quinn (Larry), Chuck O'Neill (Rose), Kathy O'Neill (Pete), Lisa Holliday (Jim) and Mary Ann Bauman; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth McCloskey and Betty Kirkwood; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted in the knowledge that Mom and Dad are together again.
We would like to offer special thanks to everyone at Holy Spirit Parish for their many acts of kindness; especially Deacon Patrick Johnston and his wife, Laurie, whose many visits were a constant source of comfort for Mom and Dad.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11:30 am on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE 19720, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Holy Spirit R.C. Church, at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019