Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Cedar and S. Clayton Streets
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Cedar and S. Clayton Streets
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Following Services
Cathedral Cemetery
Elizabeth O. Barczewski


1926 - 2019
Elizabeth O. Barczewski

Wilmington, DE - Elizabeth O. Barczewski passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Kentmere Nursing Home, her caregivers for the past 3 years, at the age of 93. She was born in Wilmington, DE to Mary and Valentine Okoniewski and was the 6th of 12 children. She graduated from St. Hedwig's, St. Paul's Commercial and Wilmington High Schools.

Honey, as she was known to her family and friends, was employed as a secretary at Continental American Life Insurance Company in Wilmington. She was married in 1947 to Edward S. Barczewski and became a stay at home Mom in 1950 after the birth of her first of 5 children. She returned to work in 1965, employed by the law firm of Cooch and Taylor as a legal secretary, and retired in 1998.

She is survived by her 4 daughters, Florence "Flossie" Barczewski, Betsy Totaro (Frank), and Marianne Hudson all of Wilmington, DE, and Alice Stark (Joe) of Bethlehem, GA; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a brother, 3 sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, her son, Edward, Jr., 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and S. Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Monday, September 30 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions in memory of Elizabeth be made to St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 or the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
