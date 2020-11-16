Elizabeth Pettit
Newport - Elizabeth A. Pettit, 89, of Newport, DE died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home. Elizabeth was born in Penns Grove, NJ and graduated from Penns Grove High School in 1952. She worked as a secretary for Chrysler for almost 22 years, she loved to read and travel with her husband, Harry.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Harry; parents, Adeline and Dominick Stipa; sister, Angela Dixon; and brother, Joseph Stipa. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Davis of Woodstown, NJ; niece, Mary Straub of Carneys Point, NJ; nephews, Mike Davis (Carol) of Kennett Square, PA, Pat Davis (Susan) of Swedesboro, NJ, Glen Davis (Andrea) of Lincoln University, PA, Mark Dixon (Diana) of Michigan, and Mike Stipa of Arizona; several great nieces and nephews; her loving neighbors, the Ciratellas and the Johnsons; and her caregiver, Brenda Tucker.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church (901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804), followed by interment at Lawnside Cemetery in Woodstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Heartland Hospice (750 Prides Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713). To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
