Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Elizabeth Pitts Obituary
Elizabeth (Dow) Pitts

Elkton - Elizabeth Pitts, 76 of Elkton, MD passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

Elizabeth was born in West Chester, PA, the daughter of the late Charlotte (Woods) and Lancaster Dow, Sr. She was a graduate of Henderson High School and worked for over 20 years for Aramark. Her hobbies included cooking and bowling. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, James Cuff and her daughter, Deneen Dow.

Elizabeth will be missed by her husband of 16 years, John Pitts; her son Wayne A. Dow of New Castle; her daughter, Kelli Cuff of New Castle; her grandchildren, Sharrief, Ty-Reese, Tanaysia, Storm, Sage, and Cameron; her brother, Martin Dow, Sr. (Carol) and her sister, Charlotte Milbourne (Carl, Sr.), all of West Chester.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where friends may visit after 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Autism, DE, 928 Old Harmony Rd, Newark, DE 19713. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 22, 2019
