Elizabeth Ramsden Susie



Elizabeth Ramsden Susie (1933-2020)



She is survived by Her Husband of 65 years Paul C Susie, three children (Fred, Allen, and Joan) and three grandchildren (Reed, Carolyn, and Emma) and her brother John Ramsden.



She was born and raised in Homer Minnesota. Liz graduated from Cathedral High School in Winona and from University of Minnesota. She moved to West Virginia and Delaware to support Paul's career at Dupont, they moved to Elkton MD when he retired. Recently she lived in Bowie MD.



Liz taught English at Elkton High School for 21 years and was an advisor to the Antler and Elhisco. She was a particular Shakespeare enthusiast. She saw all the plays live over the years and attended Oxford one summer to study them. Liz was a great teacher and is fondly remembered by former students.



Liz was an avid reader, devouring books and volunteering at the Elkton Library. Liz's version of Hell would be a place with no books. She especially loved mysteries.



She was a one time winner on "Jeopardy". She knew more about most things (except sports) than many people but listened more than she talked. She had a wry sense of humor.



Liz loved to travel, dragging Paul to see all the major geyser fields in the world including Siberia. She loved Australia, Iceland and Costa Rica and traveled to Europe multiple times. She was a spectacular cook and joined a cooking club in Elkton.



The glue of the family, tolerating our faults, lauding our accomplishments, and encouraging us to go and do and explore. She will be missed.



For information please email joansusiepersonal@gmail.com









