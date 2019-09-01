|
|
Elizabeth Rheuby Gillespie
Charlotte, NC - Elizabeth Rheuby Gillespie (Betty) died peacefully at home in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 22, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware in 1928 to William and Eleanore Rheuby, she was a graduate of Friends School where she was a head cheerleader, played field hockey, a member of several clubs and was fondly know as "Rube". She went on to graduate from Centenary University. Her father introduced her to trapshooting at an early age, and it quickly became her favorite sport. At age 21, she became the Delaware state trapshooting champion, earning the nickname of "Wilmington's own Annie Oakley".
Alapocas Woods friends introduced her to a young man from the University of Delaware named Larry Gillespie who she later married in 1951. Betty and Larry started their family in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Between stints in Wilmington, moves with E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company took them to Birmingham, Michigan and La Canada, California. Ultimately it was their love for Wilmington that brought them back. Betty made lifelong friends everywhere she lived, including Wilmington, Rehoboth Beach and San Diego.
An unselfish and giving mother and GiGi, Betty was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a joyful woman, always quick with a radiant smile. She had effortless laugh that could be heard for miles. Forever active, she loved to play golf and tennis with friends at Wilmington Country Club.
Betty was the devoted wife to her husband Larry, the beloved mother of Larry Gillespie (Shannon) of Charleston, South Carolina, Ellie Elmore (Bill) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Andy Gillespie of Mission Viejo, California, and the adored GiGi of Drew Gillespie of Brooklyn, New York, Grant Gillespie of New York, New York, Blair Gillespie of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Craig Elmore of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jack Elmore (Caiti) of Atlanta, Georgia.
Betty was blessed to receive warm, professional care from Susan Mwangi of New Castle, Delaware and the fine staff of Brookdale Southpark in Charlotte. The Gillespie and Elmore families greatly appreciate these wonderful people for how they loved and cared for Betty.
Betty will be laid to rest next to her late husband in a private interment ceremony in the parish cemetery at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's wonderful life will be held at a still to be determined later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Parish, 10 Old Church Road Greenville, Delaware 19807.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019