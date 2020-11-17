Elizabeth Sheehan Skiles
Wilmington, DE - Elizabeth (Betty) (Sheehan) Skiles, 93, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on August 31, 1927 she was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Julia (Carr) Sheehan. Elizabeth graduated from St. Thomas the Apostle grade school and Wilmington High School Class of 1945. Retiring after more than 35 years she was a Business Office Supervisor with the Diamond State Telephone Company, (now Verizon-Delaware) and a long-time member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was also a lifetime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald, John, William, and Martin Sheehan, Sr. and her granddaughter, Susan Elizabeth Dougherty.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Eileen and Gerald Dougherty, and Julia and John Messick; her sister Catherine Malone, 4 grandchildren Marie Sycalik (Chris), Daniel Dougherty, Sr. (Cassie), Holly Messick (Steve), and Kyle Messick (Rose) and 6 great grandchildren Madison, Jared, and Michaela Sycalik, Daniel Jr. and Ava Grace Dougherty and Judith Messick. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Frances Sheehan and Alice Sheehan and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Friends and family may call on Friday, November 20, 2020, between 10:00 and 11:00 at Corpus Christi Church, 900 New Road, Elsmere. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions by the state, interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to her granddaughter's founded public charity: Black-Eyed Susans Team, 3207 Falcon Lane, Unit 219, Wilmington, DE 19808 (a 501 c 3 Public Charity). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com
