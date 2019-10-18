Services
Elizabeth Telenczak


1927 - 2019
Glen Mills, PA - Elizabeth "Betty" Marie Telenczak of Glen Mills, PA, age 92, went to join her husband and the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. The daughter of Eugene F. Ward and Sarah E. (Russell) Ward, she was born on September 2, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA.

Betty is survived by her son, Michael Telenczak and his wife, Mercy, and three grandchildren: Stephen Telenczak, Charlotte Groves and Sarah Groves. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Telenczak, and daughter, Elaine Groves.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
