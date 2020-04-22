|
Elizabeth V. "Betty" Gallo
Wilmington - Elizabeth (Ventresca) Gallo, most affectionately known as Betty, passed away on Monday, April, 20, 2020 at the age of 87.
Betty was born in Wilmington Delaware to Ralph and Martha (Krajewski) Ventresca on October 14, 1932. She was part of the graduating class of Wilmington High School in 1950. She spent her secretarial career at DuPont, Mellon Bank, and the Law Offices of Figliola and Facciolo, where she retired.
As a lifelong resident Wilmington, Delaware, one of her greatest joys was to reminisce about her happy childhood with her 5 siblings. That love of family was truly realized when she met and married her husband, the late William J. Gallo, and became a mother! In that role, her love for family and home were her hallmark. Life's pleasures were simple but full. She enjoyed tending to her garden, doting over the family pets, music and dancing, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and activities, and hosting family gatherings. She was a fantastic cook. Feeding those she loved brought her joy! No one ever left her house hungry or without leftovers in hand.
She was a beautiful testament to everything a mother should be- unwavering strength, boundless love, a wonderful sense of humor and even more so infectious laugh, an open door and a listening ear, and a heart and arms that opened wide to those she loved.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth Ventresca Gallo is predeceased by her brothers, Anthony Ventresca and Ralph Ventresca. She is survived by her children and their spouses Deborah Fallers (Paul), Robert Gallo (Lynn), and Dianne Giordano and her fiancé Joe Hasselhan; her grandchildren Kevin and Kierstin Fallers, William, Michael and Joseph Gallo, Matthew, Nicholas and Gregory Giordano (Hannah); her brother, Richard Ventresca (Phyllis); sisters Sandella Burkholder (Bob) and Judy Stephenson (Ned); sister-in-laws Marge Ventresca and Dorothy Ventresca; brother-in-law Louis Gallo; and her aunt Anna Figliola.
In lieu of flowers, Betty would suggest that you stop for a moment and take the time to tell someone that you love them. That expression honors her life and will truly make her heart smile in heaven.
At his time, interment will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020