|
|
Elizabeth V. Hudson
Lewes - Elizabeth "Betty" V. Hudson, age 70, of Lewes, DE formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE.
She was born in Wilmington, DE on January 13, 1949 daughter of the late Earl Francis Morris and the late Margaret Mary (McNespy) Morris. Betty was a graduate of Wilmington High School and also graduated from Peirce Business College, where she obtained her Bachelor's Degree.
Betty began her career with Bell Atlantic and retired from Verizon after 40 years of service in 2008. During her tenure with the telephone company she worked as an operator, floor supervisor and also in customer service. She was a member of the Commercial Union in Wilmington, DE, where she served as treasurer for several years.
Betty loved spending time with her family, going out dancing with her husband, Harry and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin John Hudson; a sister, Ginny Pierce and a brother, Earl Morris. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Harry R. Hudson; a son, Harry R. Hudson, Jr. and his wife, Juliet of Millsboro, DE; three grandchildren, Brittany Hudson of Milton, DE, Alex Hudson of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Kevin Hudson of Dover, DE; two great grandchildren, Audrey Daisey and Amelia Colley; two sisters, Linda Morris of Georgetown, DE and Maggie Lawrence of New Castle, DE and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may call after 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Betty's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019