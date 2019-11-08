|
Elizabeth "Liz" W. Ramsay
Wilmington - Brandywine Hundred- Age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, surrounded by family. Liz was born and raised in Coatesville, PA. and attended Radford College in VA. She was the loving wife of Thomas ("Tom") H. Ramsay and mother to James (deceased), Susan Judge (Scott), Karen Krauland (John), and Stephen (Kathy). Affectionately known as Granny, Liz had four grandchildren, Ashley Judge, Bobby Judge (Becky), Lee Sifford and Eric Sifford (deceased) and one great-grandson, Ryder Judge.
Services will be held at a future date.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019