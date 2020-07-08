Elizabeth "Betty" Wagner
Wilmington - Elizabeth "Betty" Wagner, age 91, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at Forwood Manor Assisted Living in Wilmington, Delaware.
Born in Town Hill, Pennsylvania on August 25,1928 to the late William H. and Ethel A. (Huff) Ridall, Betty graduated from Huntington Township High School and Bloomsburg State Teachers College. She taught in Pennsylvania schools for 3 years. After moving to Delaware, Betty continued teaching for 24 years in the Business Department of Claymont High School in Claymont, Delaware. She retired in 1988.
Betty enjoyed reading and traveling, having taken many trips to various countries in Europe and cruised to Alaska, through the Panama Canal and Caribbean islands. She enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Adopt-a-Family, started the library at Atonement Methodist Church and cooked for Emmanuel Dining Room. In addition, Betty volunteered for 23 years in the PACU at the Nemours/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children. In 2002, with her husband Don, she received the Claymont Lions Club "Sixth Annual Humanitarian Award" for unusual volunteer effort on behalf of others.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Wagner, who she married on June 23, 1951 and her brother, Frank William Ridall. She is survived by two sons, David R. Wagner of Gap Mills, West Virginia and Mark A. Wagner (Cynthia) of Charlestown, Maryland; her grandchildren, Jordan A. Wagner of Newark, DE and Elizabeth Lazzari (Robbie) of Red Lion, PA.
Services for Betty will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Memorial Fund of the United Methodist Church of the Atonement, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont DE 19703; or a charity of your choice
