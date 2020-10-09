1/1
Elizabeth (Giorgi) Waguespack
Heaven has a new angel: Elizabeth Ann Giorgi Waguespack entered the kingdom of heaven on September 26, 2020. Liz was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in June 2019. With the help of the doctors and staff at the Helen Graham Cancer Center, she fought very hard. We are so proud of her and will miss her dearly, but it is time for her to rest.

Liz was born and raised in Wilmington, DE. After graduating with honors from Padua Academy she went on to earn her Bachelor's and Masters Degree from Goldey-Beacom College. She then began a successful career in finance & business management. Liz had her CPA and was a financial analyst at JP Morgan Chase for the past 21 years where she had many friends.

She found the man she wanted to share her life with when she met Louis Waguespack. They married 21 years ago, establishing a home in Bear, DE. Liz loved life—whether watching her daughter play softball, her son run cross-country, playing mini-golf as a family, spending time at Giorgi family events, playing with her grandkids in Texas (in person or over Facetime), or just holding her husband's hand while they watched a Houston Astros Game. She once told her husband, Louis, that she often dreamed of being a wife and mother. She was a wonderful wife/mother/grandmother and also a caring daughter/sister—always finding time to be with the Giorgi's.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their cherished twins, Beth & Zach, and 3 loved stepsons: Matthew Waguespack, Christopher Waguespack (Raven), Bradley Waguespack (Jessica), plus two grandchildren, Parker & Piper. She is preceded in death by a stepson Andrew. She is also survived by her parents: Pietro Giorgi, Sr. (Ellen) and Betty Giorgi, a sister: Annmarie Paris (Mark), brothers: Peter Giorgi, Sal Giorgi (Donna), and Anthony Giorgi (Eva). In addition, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

A visitation will be held from 9 am-11:00 am on October 17, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2265 Red Lion Rd., Bear, DE 19701. Due to COVID, funeral Services will be private.

All are welcome to attend a memorial mass on All Saints Day November 1, 2020, at 1:30 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. Dupont St., Wilmington, DE 19805.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org - use the donation form online), or a cause dear to you in her name.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
