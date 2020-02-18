Resources
Ella Congo


1932 - 2020
Ella Congo Obituary
Ella Frances Congo, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on February 11, 2020. Mother of Paulette Wilson (Robert), Margaret Anderson (Jerome), Claudette Williams (John), Michael Congo (Veronica), Arthur Congo (Marie), Leicia Congo, Shayne Bell, Angel Collins, and the late Larry and Love Congo; 8 sisters, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life Service will at 12 Noon, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th Street, Wilm., DE 19802; viewing from 10-11:45 am only. Burial will be in Gracelawn. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
