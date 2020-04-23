|
Ella Louise Smith Motley
Wilmington - Ella Louise Smith Motley of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on May 12, 1934 to Cordelia and Seward Smith in Rand, West Virginia.
She is predeceased in death by her husband Albert P. Motley, her parents Cordelia and Seward Smith, her siblings Retha Franklin, Seibert Smith, Juanita Thomas and Syreeta Parsons. She is survived by her sole surviving sister Mildred Motley of Barstow, CA and her six daughters Barbara (Wayne) Smith, Marcel Motley, Linda (Jacob) Andersen, Carol Motley, Genevieve Motley Lloyd, Lydia Motley and her 8 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 via Zoom at 2 o'clock pm. Meeting ID 889 9043 4841.
Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com.
