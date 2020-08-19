Ella "Bernice" Schultz
Wilmington - Ella Bernice Schultz (Bernice, as she preferred to be called) passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, of natural causes. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and David Orzechowski; her grandson, Grant Orzechowski; and her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Tegan and Robert Clark.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Bernice's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
