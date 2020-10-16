Ellen A. Clarke
Wilmington - Ellen Aiman Clarke, 89, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ellen was a loving mother/wife, community advocate, and supporter of the Arts.
She was born in Wyndmoor, Pa. to the late Sarah (Wenas) and James Aiman. She graduated from Springfield township school district and earned her B.A. from Drexel University. Ellen was a Business Skills teacher and lacrosse coach at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in Plymouth Meeting, PA before moving to Wilmington, DE.
In DE, she was a member of the Foster Care Review board at its inception and passionate about the protection and well-being of children. She was a longtime member and past president of the Delaware branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) where she was active in the Dollars for Scholars program that raised scholarship funds for low-income women. For many years, she represented local artists at area galleries and for private buyers. She joined the board member at the Creative Center for the Arts (CCA) to provide high quality visual and performing arts opportunities; designed to nurture the creative spirit in people of all ages and abilities. At the CCA, she honed her watercolor painting and silver-smith designing and jewelry making.
Ellen loved to play tennis and taught her son to play golf. She and her family spent many joyful summers with extended family in their cabin at Lake Pennesseewassee, in Norway, ME. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle manner.
Ellen was married to the late Douglas M. Clarke. She is survived by her loving children, Douglas M. (Francine) and daughter, Patricia Morgan Miller (Jake) and granddaughter Ashley Miller who she adored. She is also survived by her sisters Janet (F. Bruce Waechter), Patricia A. Aiman and several nieces and a nephew.
The family wants to thank the staff of Cokesbury Village Willowbrooke Court, Delaware Hospice, her personal aide Charlene from Home Instead and her loving, personal nurse Stephanie Mitternight for the compassionate care given Ellen. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made to AAUW Wilmington Delaware Branch, 1800 Fairfax Blvd., Wilmington DE 19803 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 W 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.
