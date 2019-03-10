|
|
Ellen Cowgill Peden
New Castle - Passed away on March 5th 2019 at home.
Ellen was born in Milton on March 28, 1932 to John and Anne Cowgill. She grew up in Milton and Rehoboth. She graduated from George School and then attended Beacom College. While working for Delaware Trust she met and married Bill Peden. They were married 64 years and raised 5 children in New Castle.
Everyone admired Ellen's kindness and compassion. Up until her passing, her eyes lit up a room and her smile was contagious. She was adored by her many grandchildren and there was never a dull moment when they were together.
She was one of the top producing realtors for Patterson Schwartz for many years and enjoyed traveling with her husband and fellow agents. She also was an avid gardener and started her mornings at 6am in her back yard. Ellen volunteered for Arasapha Garden Club, May Market and A Day in Old New Castle.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Anniston. She is survived by her husband, Bill Peden; her children, Debbie (Mike), Trippi (Karen), Niki (Gary), Beth (Tom) and John; her grandchildren, David, Sam, Billy (Jessica), Bryan (Angela), Ryan (Jackie), Lindsay (Zak), Eric (Scottie), Jessica (Zach), Carly (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Ian and Charlotte; as well as her sisters, Frances, Ruth and Betty.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00 am at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St. New Castle, DE. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Special Olympics of Delaware, 619 S College Ave, Newark, DE 19716. A memorial mass will be offered in the future at St. Peter's church in New Castle.
302-994-9614
Delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019