Ellen G. Laskowski
Dover - Ellen Gerres Laskowski passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Kent General Hospital, Dover, DE. Ellen enjoyed the love and support of her large, extended family as her health deteriorated over the last two years.
Born December 31, 1932, Ellen was the last baby born that year in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph E. Gerres and Mary McLaughlin Gerres. Ellen is predeceased by her husband, Frederick J. Laskowski; her son-in-law, E. Mark Tigani, Jr.; her brother, Thomas Gerres; and her sister, Patricia A. Davis. She is survived by her children: Karen M. Gallagher and her husband, Andrew (Chip) of Stevensville, MD; Fred Laskowski and his wife, Theresa of San Diego, CA; Steve Laskowski and his wife, Christine of Newark, DE; Patti Tigani of Smyrna, DE; Rose Wessells and her husband, Craig of Wilmington, DE; sister: Judy King of Rehoboth Beach, DE; grandchildren: Brianna Gallagher (Kyle); Colin Gallagher (Erica); Jennifer Talley (Chris); Lindsay Maiorano (Dominic); Craig Laskowski (Dana); Eric Laskowski; Jess Lewis; Mackenzie Lewis; Sean Tigani (Meline); Mark Tigani; Gina Tigani; Rachel Wessells.
Ellen graduated from Christ Our King Grade School and Ursuline Academy. She worked for Wilmington Trust after graduation until she started her family. For several years, she owned and operated Alexander's Babysitting Agency. Ellen worked for ChristianaCare until her retirement in 1997, after which she continued volunteering there. An active member of the Catholic Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was president of St. Ann's Home and School Association and served honorably with the Ursuline Associates. Described as a "beautiful, loving woman who helped a lot of people," Ellen was an active volunteer with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Friends of St. Mary's.
Ellen's proudest achievement was having raised five children with her husband, Fred, while instilling a strong sense of family values. An enthusiastic supporter of the arts, Ellen had a trained singing voice and sang operettas, and was a cantor at her church. In 1951, she even recorded a record! She enjoyed theater and music and often went with her family and friends to performances. Ellen had a love of books, gardening, dancing, and cooking, and enjoyed traveling the world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to CDC regulations, funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends making a donation to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801 (http://www.ministryofcaring.org).
