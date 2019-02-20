|
Ellen M Kreer
N. Cape May, NJ - Kreer, Ellen M, (nee Dennison), age 79, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was married to the late James Kreer (2018) for 60 loving years, and partnered with her husband as owner of Oh Happy Days boat slips, gas dock, rooms and apartments in North Wildwood. Before she married, she worked as a hairdresser and in later years a teachers aid for Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, as well as a caregiver to anyone in need. Ellen is survived by her loving children, James Kreer, Jr., Deborah DiCola (George), GeorgeAnne (Michael) Rodenbaugh, Kelly Pettit & Martha Kreer; sisters, June Welch (Charles Jr.), Jacqueline Suvie (Anthony) & Lillian Peirson, brother in-law William (Patricia) Kreer, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, James Kreer and son-in-law, Bernard Pettit. Services for Ellen will be held 12 Noon on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 11 AM-12 Noon. Interment will immediately follow service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. "Mom and mom-mom, your presence we miss, your memory we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never." Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019