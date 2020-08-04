Ellen Mary Briggs
Bedford, PA - Ellen Mary Briggs, age 65, was a native Delawarean. Though not professionally trained, Ellen was a talented chef - having thousands of recipes. She was also an interior decorator with a very keen sensitivity toward colors. Ellen loved to feed and watch the birds. Wildlife was attracted to her and hundreds of birds knew her well and would not fly away at her appearance. A King James Bible based fundamental Christian, Ellen was a contributor to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and was directly responsible for the funds to airlift thirteen Jews from the former USSR (Russia) to Israel. More than anything else, Ellen was a warm, sweet, loving woman who loved her husband immensely and all her extended family to great depth. She always encouraged her husband throughout his professional career. Those whose lives she touched will never forget her.
Ellen is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Briggs, Sr.; son, Edward Michael Proffitt; daughter, Heather Marie Proffitt; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Services will be held privately. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Attn: Tacoen Lam, 30 North LaSalle St. Ste 4300, Chicago, IL 60602 (mark Ellen Briggs on the memo line). To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459