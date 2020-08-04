1/1
Ellen Mary Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Mary Briggs

Bedford, PA - Ellen Mary Briggs, age 65, was a native Delawarean. Though not professionally trained, Ellen was a talented chef - having thousands of recipes. She was also an interior decorator with a very keen sensitivity toward colors. Ellen loved to feed and watch the birds. Wildlife was attracted to her and hundreds of birds knew her well and would not fly away at her appearance. A King James Bible based fundamental Christian, Ellen was a contributor to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and was directly responsible for the funds to airlift thirteen Jews from the former USSR (Russia) to Israel. More than anything else, Ellen was a warm, sweet, loving woman who loved her husband immensely and all her extended family to great depth. She always encouraged her husband throughout his professional career. Those whose lives she touched will never forget her.

Ellen is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Briggs, Sr.; son, Edward Michael Proffitt; daughter, Heather Marie Proffitt; 4 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

Services will be held privately. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's memory to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Attn: Tacoen Lam, 30 North LaSalle St. Ste 4300, Chicago, IL 60602 (mark Ellen Briggs on the memo line). To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved