Ellen Morton Cordrey
Apple Valley, CA - Ellen Morton Cordrey, 80, of Apple Valley, California, and formerly Wilmington, Delaware, died December 6, 2019 in Victorville, California.
Ellen was born to Jean Barnes Morton and William Parker Morton in 1939 in Wilmington. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in Wilmington, in 1957 and the University of Delaware.
Ellen had a colorful personality which was naturally suited to the world of real estate sales. She was able to enjoy that career in Delaware, Puerto Rico and Virginia. She worked in customer service before she eventually moved to California in 2003. Ellen worked in the home health care services after moving to California. She was passionate about alternative medicine and practiced reflexology. Ellen's friends knew her as a storyteller who had a particular skill for entertaining an audience.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her brother William Parker Morton, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Judith Morton of Wilmington, Delaware, her sons, David (Nancy) of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, James (Carolyn) of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, five grandchildren, Andrew (Lauren), Caroline, Noah, Elijan and Luke as well as three nephews and numerous cousins.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019