Ellen Roope
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Roope

Newark - Larmie "Ellen" Byrd Roope, 84, began her stroll over heaven with her late husband, Hoyle R. Roope on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Hays, NC to the late Iven and Elsie Wiles Byrd, she is survived by one brother, William A. Byrd of North Wilkesboro, NC.

Mrs. Roope was a retired breakfast cook from Chrysler Corporation in Newark, DE. She is survived by her two sons, George (Cherri) Roope of Newark and Jerry (Jackie) Roope of Drumore, PA; a daughter, Jean (Lincoln) Wilkes of Leesville, SC. She was most proud of her grandchildren, Jonathan Roope, Garrett Mongon, Rachel Lou, Rianna (Dale) Yates, Charlene (Jacob) Holloway and Melissa (Brandon) Ash, and extremely delighted with her five great-grandchildren, Adam and Austin Lou, Rommie and Evie Yates, and Lucas Holloway.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Johnson, Lola Dancy, Larry Byrd, Lawrence Byrd, Tommy Byrd and her great-grandson, Aiden Ash.

Funeral services will be help privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 2046 Oak Ridge Road, Hays, NC 28635.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved