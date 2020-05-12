Ellen Roope
Newark - Larmie "Ellen" Byrd Roope, 84, began her stroll over heaven with her late husband, Hoyle R. Roope on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Hays, NC to the late Iven and Elsie Wiles Byrd, she is survived by one brother, William A. Byrd of North Wilkesboro, NC.
Mrs. Roope was a retired breakfast cook from Chrysler Corporation in Newark, DE. She is survived by her two sons, George (Cherri) Roope of Newark and Jerry (Jackie) Roope of Drumore, PA; a daughter, Jean (Lincoln) Wilkes of Leesville, SC. She was most proud of her grandchildren, Jonathan Roope, Garrett Mongon, Rachel Lou, Rianna (Dale) Yates, Charlene (Jacob) Holloway and Melissa (Brandon) Ash, and extremely delighted with her five great-grandchildren, Adam and Austin Lou, Rommie and Evie Yates, and Lucas Holloway.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Johnson, Lola Dancy, Larry Byrd, Lawrence Byrd, Tommy Byrd and her great-grandson, Aiden Ash.
Funeral services will be help privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ellen may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 2046 Oak Ridge Road, Hays, NC 28635.
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.