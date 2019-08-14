|
Ellis C. (Bud) Rice
Wilmington - Ellis C. (Bud) Rice, age 84, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. After serving 3 years in the Army, he worked at Chrysler for 30 before retiring in 1994. Bud was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and playing music but most important was spending time with family. Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pearl; daughter Marcia Strag (Kevin); daughter Connie Rice; daughter Brenda Barski (George) and 3 grandchildren: Samantha Barski, Brandon Rice, and Kevin Strag Jr; brother Robert Rice (Ceil) sister Joyce Greer and brother Larry Rice (Theada). Preceded in death by his parents Ellis N and Margaret Rice and his sister Margaret (Peggy) Longernecker. Visitation will be held on Friday August 16 at 12-1 pm followed by a service at 1 pm at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, De 19808. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to American Kidney Foundation. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019