|
|
Ellyn J. LaPointe
Middletown -
Ellyn LaPointe, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a long illness. Ellyn was 11 days shy of her 80th birthday.
Born in New York City, Ellyn was the daughter of Alice and John Durkin. She graduated from Dominican Commercial High School and held various jobs throughout her life. She retired from W.L. Gore & Associates in the early 90s. In her retirement, Ellyn enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending winter months in Florida and being with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Don, and her children; Jeanne (Darryl) Remedio, Donna (Jim) Irons, Dina (Dan) Okoniewski, Suzanne (Dave) Coyne, and James (Mara) LaPointe; and her grandchildren, Marisa, Darryl, Zachary, Emma, and Jake. She is predeceased by her parents, her in-laws - Joseph and Ceil LaPointe - aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday Evening, July 10th from 6-8 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 11th at 11:30 am at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 E. Main Street, Middletown. Interment will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ellyn's name to Mt. Aviat Academy Endowment Foundation 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916 or St. Joseph's Church,371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709.
To view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on July 9, 2019