Elma E. Larson
Wilmington - Elma E. Larson, age 92, passed away on September 6, 2020 at Foulk Manor North.

She was born in Nanticoke, PA to the late Michael and Elizabeth Sabol. Elma graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1945 and later from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She married Douglas S. Larson, Sr. in 1952 and eventually relocated to Wilmington in 1956. Elma worked for the Memorial Division Hospital, the Delaware Division Hospital and finally the Christian Hospital before retiring in 1990. Elma enjoyed traveling, reading books, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Douglas S. Larson, Sr. and her son-in-law Keith Irwin. Elma is survived by her daughters, Jane Irwin, Karen Cook (Jim), her son, Douglas S. Larson, Jr., her grandchildren, Ian and Alison Irwin and Cassandra and Andrew Cook and her sister Edna Andrews.

A funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donating to a charity of your choice. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
