Elmer A. Holland, Sr.
Wilmington - Elmer Holland, age 98 died, May 23, 2019 in Gilpin Hall, Wilm., DE. Father of Elmer Holland, Jr. (Deirdre Taylor) and Gertrude Holland (William Doll); sister, Wilma Cox; grandchildren, David Holland, Mark Holland and their mother, Linda Holland. Preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Emory Holland; sisters, Elizabeth Jackson, Hazel Riley and Rosalle Jones. A Funeral Service will be 10am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 519 Rodgers Road, New Castle, DE 19720; viewing from 8:30-9:45am only. Burial will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10am, at DE Veterans Mem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sunday Breakfast Mission. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019