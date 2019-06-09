|
|
Elmer "Butch" Clifford Gray, Jr.
Nottingham, PA - Elmer "Butch" Clifford Gray, Jr., 81, of Nottingham, PA passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.
Born in Wilmington, DE he was the son of the late Elmer C., Sr. and Sara McCann Gray.
Elmer was a veteran of the US Air Force at Goodfellow AFB, Texas for six years.
He retired from ICI and SPI after 30 years of service.
Elmer was a member of the VFW Post 6027, North East, MD, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2666, Oxford, and was a lifetime member of the Moose Club.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, collecting NASCAR memorabilia, and drag racing his car, a 1956 Chevy Coupe, at Cecil County Speedway and Atco New Jersey.
He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Gray (Lisa) of Lewes, DE, and Raymond Gray (Maggie) of Millsboro, DE; one daughter, Tammy Kuczynski (Walter); five grandchildren, Bryan, Steven, and Dylan Gray, Chelsea Kuczynski and Emily Hendron; three step-grandchildren, Michael, Chadd and Todd Kuczynski; and his companion of 21 years, Mary (Libby) Guy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 11, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA, where friends may visit from 10-11 am.
Interment will be in Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019