Elmer J. Hollstein
Wilmington - Elmer J. Hollstein, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh PA, Elmer was the son of the late August H and Emma K (Lang) Hollstein. He earned his undergrad degree at University of Pittsburg and his masters at Penn State University. For 42 years, he worked as a research chemist for Sun Oil before his retirement in 2004. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers and then in the Army reserves, reaching the rank of colonel. He was co-inventor on many US and foreign patents. Elmer was noted for his sense of humor and enjoyed sharing jokes and for his kindness, generosity and for being a true gentleman. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia L. (Panella) Hollstein, in 1997 and his brother, Paul Hollstein, in 1962.
Elmer will be dearly missed by his devoted fiancée Linda Whittington and by his children and their spouses, Kathleen P. Lynch (Wayne) of Dover, DE. Kurt A. Hollstein (Jennifer) of Elsmere, DE; and Kristina A. (Hollstein) Rash (Michael) of Newark, DE; his grandchildren, Christopher, Kara, Megan (Jimmy), Valerie, Erik, Nicole and Maya; his great grandchildren, Wesley and Ellie.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 11 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where friends and family are invited to visitation after 10 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , . or , PO Box 407, Camden, DE 19934-0407 Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020