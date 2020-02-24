Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Elmo J. Troiani


1928 - 2020
Elmo J. Troiani Obituary
Elmo J. Troiani

Wilmington - Elmo J. Troiani, age 91, born September 24, 1928, passed away peacefully February 21, 2020.

Elmo was known by many for his kind nature, sharp wit and corny jokes. An avid golfer, square dance caller, school bus drive and owner of Valentino's Market, he touched many peoples' lives and will be missed by all who knew him. Elmo will be especially be missed by his long-time friend, Phyllis and her loving family.

Thanks to all who cared for him during the last few weeks of his life. Services and burial will be private. MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
