Elmo J. Troiani
Wilmington - Elmo J. Troiani, age 91, born September 24, 1928, passed away peacefully February 21, 2020.
Elmo was known by many for his kind nature, sharp wit and corny jokes. An avid golfer, square dance caller, school bus drive and owner of Valentino's Market, he touched many peoples' lives and will be missed by all who knew him. Elmo will be especially be missed by his long-time friend, Phyllis and her loving family.
Thanks to all who cared for him during the last few weeks of his life. Services and burial will be private. MealeyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020