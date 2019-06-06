|
|
Eloise K. Moorhead
Millsboro - Eloise K. Moorhead, age 102, of Millsboro, DE, died peacefully on May 25, 2019 at home.
Born in Deltaville, VA in 1916. She was a longstanding member of the East Gate Presbyterian Church, Awarded Member of the American Red Cross, Belonged to the Wellington Gardening Club, receiving Special Recognition for her Orchids and was presented with a "Yard of the Month" Award. Her favorite pastime was her family, her church and gardening.
Best known as Nana, Grandmom, Chicher and Miss Ella. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews, grandsons and granddaughters, cousins and her extended families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Moorhead, Sr. & sons, David C. Moorhead, Sr. and Edward C. Moorhead, Jr., sister Rose Apperson and her parents Harry Webster Hall and Ella Marie Hall (Morris).
Relatives & Friends are invited to attend her memorial service on June 11th, at 11:00 am, at East Gate Presbyterian Church, 34806 Church Lane, Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019