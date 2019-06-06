Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
East Gate Presbyterian Church
34806 Church Lane
Millsboro, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Moorhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise K. Moorhead


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eloise K. Moorhead Obituary
Eloise K. Moorhead

Millsboro - Eloise K. Moorhead, age 102, of Millsboro, DE, died peacefully on May 25, 2019 at home.

Born in Deltaville, VA in 1916. She was a longstanding member of the East Gate Presbyterian Church, Awarded Member of the American Red Cross, Belonged to the Wellington Gardening Club, receiving Special Recognition for her Orchids and was presented with a "Yard of the Month" Award. Her favorite pastime was her family, her church and gardening.

Best known as Nana, Grandmom, Chicher and Miss Ella. She is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews, grandsons and granddaughters, cousins and her extended families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Moorhead, Sr. & sons, David C. Moorhead, Sr. and Edward C. Moorhead, Jr., sister Rose Apperson and her parents Harry Webster Hall and Ella Marie Hall (Morris).

Relatives & Friends are invited to attend her memorial service on June 11th, at 11:00 am, at East Gate Presbyterian Church, 34806 Church Lane, Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now