|
|
Eloise W. Hearn
Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach - Eloise Watkins Hearn, 91, having believed, trusted, and taken comfort in Christ's promise of eternal life went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2020. Eloise, who was lovingly known as "Aunt Weeze" to many, was a longtime resident of Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach. She spent the last year of her life in Dover, PA to be near her nephew Ralph I Lashley, Jr. She was the wife of the late John W. Hearn (d. 1992), whose father and uncle were founders of the Hearn Brothers Super Markets in Wilmington.
Eloise was the daughter of the late Rev. Samuel and Lillian (Lynch) Watkins. She retired from the DuPont Company after 44 years of service. As a devoted believer, she was a lifetime and active member of the First Alliance Church of Hockessin.
Eloise was a fabulous cook and her joy of hospitality was shown throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and enjoying the sun on the beach! She is survived by her sister Josephine Riess of Florida. In addition to her nephew, Ralph and his wife Cindy, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 3 brothers - Samuel, George, and Herbert Watkins; and 2 sisters - Lillian Lashley and Martha Watkins.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation there will be a private burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park. A time to celebrate the life of Eloise Hearn will take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.mccreryandharra.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Alliance Church at 2145 Graves Road, Hockessin, DE 19707 or Grane Hospice at 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020