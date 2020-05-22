Elsie Maria Henderson
Wilmington - Elsie Marie Henderson passed away on May 20th, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was seventy-two years old.
Elsie is survived by her beloved husband of forty-seven years, Robert, as well as her sister Nydia, her favorite son Chad, her other favorite son Brandon, her daughter-in-law Jennifer, and her grandchildren, Benjamin and William. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Patricia McAloon, her brother-in-law John McAloon, her nephew Sean McAloon, and her sister-in-law Linda Henderson. Elsie will be dearly missed by everyone in her life, but especially by her cherished dogs, Chester and Ava.
Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Elsie spent her early years traveling the world with her family in support of her father, who served in the Army. She lived in West Chester, Pennsylvania before settling as an adult in Wilmington, Delaware.
Elsie was deeply committed to her community. For over 30 years, she and her husband Robert were the proprietors of Peregoy's Gifts & Collectible Center in Newport. Elsie thoroughly enjoyed her work, as well as meeting and greeting the numerous customers who became warm friends. Elsie was also very active in her Ashley Heights neighborhood and could frequently be found on walks with her husband, greeting both her neighbors and their dogs by name. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Meals on Wheels or the Delaware Humane Society.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2020.