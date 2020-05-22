Elsie Maria Henderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Maria Henderson

Wilmington - Elsie Marie Henderson passed away on May 20th, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was seventy-two years old.

Elsie is survived by her beloved husband of forty-seven years, Robert, as well as her sister Nydia, her favorite son Chad, her other favorite son Brandon, her daughter-in-law Jennifer, and her grandchildren, Benjamin and William. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Patricia McAloon, her brother-in-law John McAloon, her nephew Sean McAloon, and her sister-in-law Linda Henderson. Elsie will be dearly missed by everyone in her life, but especially by her cherished dogs, Chester and Ava.

Born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Elsie spent her early years traveling the world with her family in support of her father, who served in the Army. She lived in West Chester, Pennsylvania before settling as an adult in Wilmington, Delaware.

Elsie was deeply committed to her community. For over 30 years, she and her husband Robert were the proprietors of Peregoy's Gifts & Collectible Center in Newport. Elsie thoroughly enjoyed her work, as well as meeting and greeting the numerous customers who became warm friends. Elsie was also very active in her Ashley Heights neighborhood and could frequently be found on walks with her husband, greeting both her neighbors and their dogs by name. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed the outdoors.

Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Meals on Wheels or the Delaware Humane Society.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved