Elsie Zutz Klein
Wilmington - Age 91, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2020.
Born October 26, 1928 and raised in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of David and Dorothy Zutz. She was the loving sister of Harry David and Ted Zutz, who both predeceased her. For 36 years, Elsie was the devoted wife of Manny Klein, who predeceased her in 1986.
Elsie graduated Pierre S. duPont High School in 1946 and attended the University of Delaware as a French major. She was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth Shalom for over 85 years. Elsie worked at Widener Law School's Law Library - Wilmington Campus for 30 years and retired at the young age of 84. During her life, she volunteered at the Delaware Hospital and was a member of Hadassah. Elsie enjoyed attending classes at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Wilmington.
To Elsie, it was always about family and she made them her top priority. She was an amazing mother, incredible grandmother, and beloved great-grandmother. Elsie was the matriarch of her family and they considered her a mentor and confidant. Elsie was a true lady in every sense of the word, and was known for her intelligence, humor, elegance, and sharp whit.
She was fluent in Yiddish and enjoyed conversing with others. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, Mah Jongg, Rummikub, and excelled at the gameshow, Jeopardy! Elsie was a theater enthusiast and followed politics religiously. She was active in the Democratic Party in Delaware her entire life. No conversation ever ended without her weighing in on the current political environment. She was hopeful that her friend and Delaware's favorite son, Joe Biden, would be elected to the White House this fall.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan K. Fink (Andrew) of West Orange, NJ; her son, Stephen Klein of Philadelphia, PA; granddaughters, Amy Schachner (Justin) of Alexandria, VA, Melissa Michaels (Douglas) of Bayside, NY, Channing Klein of Philadelphia, PA, and Carlyle Klein of New York, NY; her daughter-in-law, Nina Hopen Klein predeceased her. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Elliot and Charlie Schachner and Emily Michaels. In addition, she is survived her loving nieces and nephews, Marsha and Howard Borin, Larry and Joyce Zutz, Paul and Diane Zutz-Cummings, and Donna Zutz Tomme.
A private service was held at graveside for immediate family. Donations in Elsie's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN (www.stjude.org), Delaware Hospice, 1600 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711, and the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Wilmington - Age 91, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2020.
Born October 26, 1928 and raised in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of David and Dorothy Zutz. She was the loving sister of Harry David and Ted Zutz, who both predeceased her. For 36 years, Elsie was the devoted wife of Manny Klein, who predeceased her in 1986.
Elsie graduated Pierre S. duPont High School in 1946 and attended the University of Delaware as a French major. She was a lifelong member of Congregation Beth Shalom for over 85 years. Elsie worked at Widener Law School's Law Library - Wilmington Campus for 30 years and retired at the young age of 84. During her life, she volunteered at the Delaware Hospital and was a member of Hadassah. Elsie enjoyed attending classes at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute - Wilmington.
To Elsie, it was always about family and she made them her top priority. She was an amazing mother, incredible grandmother, and beloved great-grandmother. Elsie was the matriarch of her family and they considered her a mentor and confidant. Elsie was a true lady in every sense of the word, and was known for her intelligence, humor, elegance, and sharp whit.
She was fluent in Yiddish and enjoyed conversing with others. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, Mah Jongg, Rummikub, and excelled at the gameshow, Jeopardy! Elsie was a theater enthusiast and followed politics religiously. She was active in the Democratic Party in Delaware her entire life. No conversation ever ended without her weighing in on the current political environment. She was hopeful that her friend and Delaware's favorite son, Joe Biden, would be elected to the White House this fall.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan K. Fink (Andrew) of West Orange, NJ; her son, Stephen Klein of Philadelphia, PA; granddaughters, Amy Schachner (Justin) of Alexandria, VA, Melissa Michaels (Douglas) of Bayside, NY, Channing Klein of Philadelphia, PA, and Carlyle Klein of New York, NY; her daughter-in-law, Nina Hopen Klein predeceased her. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Elliot and Charlie Schachner and Emily Michaels. In addition, she is survived her loving nieces and nephews, Marsha and Howard Borin, Larry and Joyce Zutz, Paul and Diane Zutz-Cummings, and Donna Zutz Tomme.
A private service was held at graveside for immediate family. Donations in Elsie's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN (www.stjude.org), Delaware Hospice, 1600 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711, and the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.