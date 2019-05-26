Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
Elva M. Schoen


1940 - 2019
Elva M. Schoen Obituary
Elva M. Schoen

Newark - Elva M. Schoen, age 78, of Newark, DE passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Newark, DE on June 8, 1940, she was a daughter of the late James Albert and Doris Marie (Gooden) Folk, Sr. Elva was the proud owner of Elva's Dance Studio for 42 years. Dancing was her passion and she touched the lives of many students.

Elva enjoyed relaxing at her beach house, flower gardening and playing cards with her friends. Elva's fondest memories were the times spent with her family and she shared a special bond with her twin sister, Ethel. She was always taking care of everyone and will be remembered as generous and selfless.

In addition to her parents, Elva was preceded in death by her siblings, Coleman Folk, Eileen Dickinson and James Folk, Jr. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Schoen, Sr.; siblings, Ethel Koloff, Robert Folk, Marjorie Long and Harvey Folk; grandchildren, Kenneth Schoen, Jr. and Crystal Schoen Cook; and great grandchildren, Jordan, Eddie, Ashton and Sydney.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elva's memory to New Beginnings, 1645 Otts Chapel Road, Newark, DE 19702.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019
