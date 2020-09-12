Elvira (Vera) Ellen Phillips
Newark - Elvira (Vera) Ellen Phillips
Age 93, of Newark, DE, was guided to heaven by the angels on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Vera was born in Newark, NJ to Alfredo Romano and Theresa Emily Grecco. She attended West Side High School in Newark, NJ. Following high school, Vera worked as a secretary for The Prudential Insurance Company and USF&G.
On December 19, 1948, Vera married Thomas Phillips. They celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010.
Vera spent many years as a stay-at-home mom, while Tommy traveled during a 21 year career in the US Navy Submarine Service. She never learned to drive, but that did not stop her active participation in her children's and her grandchildren's many activities. Vera was blessed with many artistic talents, which she used to beautify her home and create spectacular projects. She shared her joyful imagination with everyone and endlessly entertained every child in the family. She was undoubtedly, the best mother and "Grammy" a child could ever have.
Vera enjoyed the serenity of the outdoors and spent many hardworking hours maintaining her beautiful gardens. In recent years, Vera loved watching Lawrence Welk on PBS, as well as adding to her collection of Jim Shore figurines, Hallmark ornaments, and Byers Choice Carolers.
Vera is predeceased by her parents, and brother, Joseph Thomas Romano. She is survived by her younger sister, Dolores DeLucia. Vera is also survived by two daughters, Deborah Ellen Phillips and Colleen Anne Deal; son Thomas Phillips; granddaughter Chantelle Nicole and her husband Ron; grandson Jared Edward and his wife Michelle. There are also five beautiful great-grandchildren: Kaely Shea, Bryce Patrick, Brody Chase, Zephyr Kenneth, and Indiana Edward. Grammy's family was the light of her life.
Due to limits on visitation and social distancing, funeral arrangements will be held privately for the immediate family on Tuesday, September 15 at the MCRERY & HARRA FUNERAL HOME, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE. 19808. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
