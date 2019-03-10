|
Elwyn Evans
Wilmington - Elwyn (Steve) Evans, Jr. died peacefully at the age of 91 on March 1, 2019. He practiced law until December, 2018. He was born on May 9, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Mary Boyd and Elwyn Evans. He graduated from Brooks School, Yale University and Harvard Law School. Steve was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Evans, and his brother, Tilghman Evans. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Evans, and his sister, Katharine May. And also by his children Lloyd (Jeff), Wyn (Maggie), Tilghman (Laura) and his daughter-in-law, Joan Evans. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Mary Frances Evans, Jeffrey Bove, Jr., Ramsay Bove and Hannah Bove. He dearly loved his stepchildren, Robert and Michael (Joan) Lindsay and their children and grandchildren, and his stepson, Greg Adams.
Steve's true passion was enjoying life surrounded by the love of his large, extended family. He was most at home on the water and sailing his boat in Nova Scotia. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE, 19804.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019