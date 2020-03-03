|
Emerson Roy Owens
Chestertown, MD - Emerson Roy Owens (Roy) of Chestertown, MD. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 25, 2020, after several years in the Methodist Manor House in Seaford, Delaware.
Born on April 18th, 1932 in Delmar, DE., he was the son of the late, Hollis J. and Mary (Sinclair) Owens. He was President of People's Bank of Chestertown, MD. from 1975-2002..
Roy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown, MD. and until his illness, was active in the church, including a term as the church treasurer.
Mr. Owens is survived by his sons, Alan Owens and his wife, Melissa of Columbia, SC., Dean Owens and his wife, Elisa of Contoocook, NH., Ed Owens and his wife, Kathy of Laurel, DE. and two stepchildren, Jeff Elliott and his wife, Cheryl of Seaford, DE., Susan Ashley and her husband, Charles of Chestertown, MD, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene Owens, his parents, and older brother Edward Owens.
Mr. Owens graduated from Delmar High School in Delmar, DE., attended the University of Delaware, and was a graduate of the Stonier School of Banking. He began his banking career as a teller for the former Sussex Trust Company in Laurel, DE. and had a long career in banking. At the age of 72, he retired from the Peoples Bank of Chestertown, MD. as CEO and Chairman of the Board. He was active in numerous civic clubs, including over 50 years as a Lions Club Member, and over 20 years in the national guard. He also served as President of the School Board for the Laurel School District.
Mr. Owens will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a genuinely kind and likeable individual with a good heart.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am at Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown, MD.,where friends and family may call after 10am.
There will be a fellowship luncheon at the church immediately after the service, followed by the interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 262, Chestertown, MD. 21620.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020