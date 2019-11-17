|
|
Emily Elliot Samson Tepe
Wilmington - Emily Elliot Samson Tepe, age 70, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She had suffered a brain aneurysm.
Emily was a graduate of the Ellis School, the University of Pittsburgh (with honors) and the Paralegal Institute. For many years she was active in community service: Historian of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Delaware, caretaker of its historic Little Church on South Park Drive, and a member of the Junior League of Wilmington and of the Christ Church Altar Guild and Green Show. She was also a member of the Wilmington Country Club where she enjoyed squash, tennis, golf and bridge. She was Treasurer of the Pitt chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her interests also included theater, classical music and opera. She tried never to miss an evensong.
Emily was a wonderful, dynamic and loving person—a beautiful, bright woman, so warm and full of life—heartfelt and genuine. No one ever had a better wife or mother, and she was a perfect friend to many, always quick to help. We will miss her generous spirit and elegant style. If you entered a room and Emily was there, you could feel her charisma. She was known for her wit, smile and laughter. Kind to everyone, Emily always knew what to do, even when we may not have known what we needed. She lived life bravely.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John B. Tepe, Jr. of Wilmington, and two children, Emily of Wilmington and John III of Bournville, UK. She was the daughter of William L. Samson of Pittsburgh, PA and Jane Sloan Samson Williams of Dunn, NC. She was predeceased by her sister Blaine Woestman Samson.
Burial will be private. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 2pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, Buck Road East off Rt. 100, Greenville, DE.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the University of Pittsburgh, Records Management, Park Plaza, 128 North Craig Street, Pittsburgh PA 15260 Attn: Department of Mathematics, Edmund R. Michalik Distinguished Lecture Series in the Mathematical Sciences.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019