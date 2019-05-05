Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
10 Glebe Rd
Earleville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Manlove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily M. Manlove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily M. Manlove Obituary
Emily M. Manlove

Earleville - Emily M. Manlove of Swan Harbor, near Cecilton, died March 30, 2019.

Miss Manlove was a graduate of Cecilton High School and earned degrees from St. Mary's College of Maryland, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the University of Michigan. She taught in the secondary schools of Elkton from 1951 until her retirement in 1986. Both before and after her retirement from teaching she helped care for the family farm, Swan Harbor.

Miss Manlove is survived by her brother William C. Manlove of Earleville, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Laura Orth, Isabel Thomas and Katherine Jester.

A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 10 Glebe Rd., Earleville on May 11, 2019 at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Stephen Church.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now