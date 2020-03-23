|
Emily Nock
New Castle - Emily Nock, age 95, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 21, 2020, her 95th birthday.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
