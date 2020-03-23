Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Nock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Nock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Nock Obituary
Emily Nock

New Castle - Emily Nock, age 95, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 21, 2020, her 95th birthday.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -