Emma "Moddy" Charlotte Maneval
August 18, 1936-July 9, 2020
Emma Charlotte (Ryan) Maneval passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 9, 2020 in San Diego, CA. Known to all since childhood as Moddy, she led a long and love-filled life.
She is survived by Jim Maneval, her husband of 62 years, seven children, Jim, Dan, Charlie, Cathy, Tom, John, and Mary, fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a brother, Norman. They will all miss her very much.
Moddy was born in Corning, New York on August 18, 1936, the youngest child of John and Idabell Ryan. After marrying Jim, the love of her life, in 1958, she settled in Hockessin, DE. Over the course of 35 years, she and Jim raised their family with love, kindness, and compassion. When the nest was finally empty, she and Jim moved to Wellsboro, PA (16 years) and then to San Diego, CA, where she remained active in both family and community affairs.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will make contributions in her name to a local charity for children or consider supporting the work at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Because of recent COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral mass will not be open to the public.