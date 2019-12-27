Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Jane (Saunders) Harvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Jane (Saunders) Harvey Obituary
Emma Jane Harvey (Saunders)

Middletown - Emma Jane Saunders affectionately called "Emmer" was born June 13, 1931, daughter of the late Leon and Edna Saunders.

Emma was educated at Louis L. Redding School. She was employed as a domestic worker and eventually retired from working to raise her family. A lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah UAME Church, Emma sang on multiple choirs and served as recording Steward. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends. Although small in stature, she loved largely with a contagious smile. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her family. She could often be found surrounded by her children, grandchildren, or one of her many nieces and nephews.

Emma met and married Edward "Buddy" Harvey and to that union was born eight children, Constance, Edward (Patricia), Gaitha, Wandora, Sandra, Harvey, Darrell (deceased), and Patricia (Arthur).

Emma is survived by her children, a devoted brother, William Saunders, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Service of celebration will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, at Immanuel United Methodist church, 209 Main St., Townsend, DE. Viewing will be from 9:00 am to 11:45 am with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Mt. Pisgah U.A.M.E. Church, 516 Old Summit Bridge Rd., Middletown, DE.

www.ewsmithfs.com

302-526-4662
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -