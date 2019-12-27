|
Emma Jane Harvey (Saunders)
Middletown - Emma Jane Saunders affectionately called "Emmer" was born June 13, 1931, daughter of the late Leon and Edna Saunders.
Emma was educated at Louis L. Redding School. She was employed as a domestic worker and eventually retired from working to raise her family. A lifelong member of Mt. Pisgah UAME Church, Emma sang on multiple choirs and served as recording Steward. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends. Although small in stature, she loved largely with a contagious smile. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her family. She could often be found surrounded by her children, grandchildren, or one of her many nieces and nephews.
Emma met and married Edward "Buddy" Harvey and to that union was born eight children, Constance, Edward (Patricia), Gaitha, Wandora, Sandra, Harvey, Darrell (deceased), and Patricia (Arthur).
Emma is survived by her children, a devoted brother, William Saunders, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Service of celebration will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, at Immanuel United Methodist church, 209 Main St., Townsend, DE. Viewing will be from 9:00 am to 11:45 am with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Mt. Pisgah U.A.M.E. Church, 516 Old Summit Bridge Rd., Middletown, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019