Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Smyrna Christian Church Cemetery
Bruington (Powcan), VA
1917 - 2019
Emma Jones Crowe Obituary
Emma Jones Crowe

Newark - Emma Jones Crowe, age 101, of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Emma was born September 9, 1917, in Powcan, Virginia, daughter of the late Ausey W. Jones and Erna Dunn Jones.

Emma grew up on the rural farmland of King and Queen County, Virginia. She graduated from Stevensville High School. After marriage in 1935 to her life long love, Orion Crowe, the family moved to Richmond, VA. Emma worked as a seamstress for the Friedman-Harry Marks Clothing Company, and then as a secretary for the US Army. After World War II, the family moved to Clarksville, VA, and then to Newark, Delaware, where Orion worked for the Dupont Company and Emma was a homemaker.

Emma dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked tirelessly to help her family in any way she could. She liked to spend time tending to her flower gardens and house, and enjoyed cooking wonderful southern dishes for her family. She always strived for perfection in everything she did.

Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Orion S. Crowe, brother, Thomas Stuart Jones, and sister, Mary Louise Jones Fogg.

Emma is survived by her son Benjamin S. Crowe of Newark, DE, granddaughters, Dr. Elizabeth A. Crowe (Stephen Brauerman) and Rachel L. Crowe, and great-grandchildren, Avery and Matthew Brauerman. Emma is also survived by her sister-in-law Bertha Crowe Ashley (Bobby) of Little Plymouth, VA, and by her brother-in-law, Walther L. Crowe of West Point, VA, and by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Emma's dedicated caregivers, Panadiane Samedy and Purity Ogala of Incredible Home Care Inc., for their many years of exceptional service.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, July 27, at Smyrna Christian Church Cemetery, Bruington (Powcan), VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Emma's memory to the (). Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, VA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News Journal on July 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
